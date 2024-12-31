Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Morehead State 7-6, Southern Indiana 6-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Morehead State Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Screaming Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Southern Indiana would be headed in after a win, but UT Martin made sure that didn't happen. Southern Indiana was dealt a punishing 77-46 defeat at the hands of UT Martin last Saturday. The contest marked the Screaming Eagles' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Morehead State). They steamrolled past Alice Lloyd 94-63 on Saturday. Winning may never get old, but Morehead State sure is getting used to it with their fourth in a row.

Morehead State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 11.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've averaged 16.6.

Southern Indiana's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-6. As for Morehead State, their victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Southern Indiana has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Morehead State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Southern Indiana was able to grind out a solid win over Morehead State in their previous matchup back in February, winning 80-73. Does Southern Indiana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Morehead State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Morehead State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Screaming Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Morehead State has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Southern Indiana.