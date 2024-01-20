Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Morehead State 14-5, Southern Indiana 5-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at Screaming Eagles Arena. Southern Indiana does have the home-court advantage, but Morehead State is expected to win by 9.5 points.

After a disappointing 48 points in their last match, Morehead State made sure to put some points up on the board against UT Martin on Thursday. The Eagles strolled past the Skyhawks with points to spare, taking the game 84-66.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Trojans by a score of 77-75. Southern Indiana found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 20.9% worse than the opposition.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 14-5 with that victory, which was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.7 points per game. As for the Screaming Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-14.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Morehead State just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Southern Indiana, though, as they've only made 39.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Morehead State's sizeable advantage in that area, Southern Indiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Morehead State beat Southern Indiana 71-66 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Morehead State repeat their success, or does Southern Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Morehead State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Morehead State has won both of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last year.