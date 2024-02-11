Halftime Report

Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: SIUE 13-11, Southern Indiana 6-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Indiana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the SIUE Cougars will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Screaming Eagles Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Southern Indiana last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 81-71 to the Panthers. Southern Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact SIUE found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a 79-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. That's two games in a row now that SIUE has lost by exactly 11 points.

The Screaming Eagles dropped their record down to 6-18 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight at home. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 13-11.

Southern Indiana couldn't quite finish off the Cougars in their previous matchup back in January and fell 67-64. Will Southern Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SIUE is a 4-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

SIUE has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Southern Indiana.