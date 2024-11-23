Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Southern Indiana looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 41-35 lead against South Dakota.

If Southern Indiana keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-4 in no time. On the other hand, South Dakota will have to make due with a 5-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: South Dakota 5-1, Southern Indiana 1-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes are taking a road trip to face off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Liberty Arena. The Screaming Eagles have the home-court advantage, but the Coyotes are expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota beat Western Michigan 80-76. The over/under was set at 155.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

South Dakota's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Cameron Fens, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Fens had some trouble finding his footing against Iowa last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Dre Bullock was another key player, earning 20 points plus three steals.

South Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana suffered their biggest defeat since December 22, 2023 on Saturday. They suffered a grim 93-74 loss to PFW. The Screaming Eagles haven't had much luck with the Mastodons recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

South Dakota's win ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-1. As for Southern Indiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Odds

South Dakota is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

