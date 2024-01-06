Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 5-11, Southern Indiana 5-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena -- Evansville, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 6th at Screaming Eagles Arena. Southern Indiana will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Southern Indiana has not had quite the year their fans were hoping for to this point, but back-to-back wins may be a sign of good things to come. They skirted past the Tigers 69-67.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 82-57 walloping at the hands of the Eagles. The contest was a close 33-32 at the break, but unfortunately for Tennessee Tech it sure didn't stay that way.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tennessee Tech struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Morehead State pulled down 18 offensive rebounds.

The Screaming Eagles' win bumped their record up to 5-11. As for the Golden Eagles, they bumped their record down to 5-11 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Southern Indiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9 rebounds per game. Given Southern Indiana's sizeable advantage in that area, Tennessee Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Indiana couldn't quite finish off Tennessee Tech in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 and fell 82-79. Can Southern Indiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won both of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last year.