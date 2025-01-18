Who's Playing

Current Records: Western Illinois 8-10, Southern Indiana 7-10

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana

Liberty Arena -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Indiana is 0-3 against Western Illinois since November of 2022 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Liberty Arena. The Screaming Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Leathernecks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, Southern Indiana finally turned things around against Lindenwood on Thursday. They came out on top against the Lions by a score of 80-73. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but the Screaming Eagles were the better team in the second half.

Southern Indiana smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lindenwood only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 51-47 hit to the loss column at the hands of Morehead State. The contest marked the Leathernecks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Southern Indiana's win bumped their record up to 7-10. As for Western Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

Southern Indiana came up short against Western Illinois when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 82-76. Will Southern Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Western Illinois has won all of the games they've played against Southern Indiana in the last 3 years.