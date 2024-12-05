Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Alabama State 3-5, Southern Miss 3-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off against the Alabama State Hornets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Golden Eagles' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Hornets have been banged up by 11 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Southern Miss finally turned things around against Milwaukee on Saturday. They dodged a bullet and finished off the Panthers 66-65.

Meanwhile, Alabama State was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that's exactly how things played out. There's no need to mince words: Alabama State lost to SMU, and Alabama State lost bad. The score wound up at 101-72.

Southern Miss' victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Alabama State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Alabama State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Southern Miss is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 2-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Southern Miss is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

