Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Alabama State 3-5, Southern Miss 3-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Hornets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

The experts figured Alabama State would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to SMU, and, well: they nailed that call. Alabama State took a serious blow against SMU on Tuesday, falling 101-72.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 66-65 win over Milwaukee.

Alabama State dropped their record down to 3-5 with the defeat, which was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for Southern Miss, their victory bumped their record up to 3-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Alabama State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.