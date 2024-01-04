Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Georgia State 6-6, Southern Miss 6-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgia State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia State Panthers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia State, who comes in off a win.

Even though Arkansas State scored an imposing 90 points on Saturday, Georgia State still came out on top. The Panthers escaped with a win against the Red Wolves by the margin of a single free throw, 91-90.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Miss last Saturday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-67 punch to the gut against the Eagles. Southern Miss has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Southern Miss struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Panthers' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.5 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia State came up short against Southern Miss when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 79-71. Can Georgia State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Miss and Georgia State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.