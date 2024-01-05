Halftime Report

Southern Miss fell flat on their face against Georgia Southern last Saturday, but memory of that harsh defeat doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Sitting on a score of 44-35, Southern Miss has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Southern Miss keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-7 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia State will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Georgia State 6-6, Southern Miss 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Georgia State Panthers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Georgia State, who comes in off a win.

Even though Arkansas State scored an imposing 90 points on Saturday, Georgia State still came out on top. The Panthers escaped with a win against the Red Wolves by the margin of a single free throw, 91-90.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern Miss last Saturday, but the final result did not. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 88-67 punch to the gut against the Eagles. Southern Miss has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Southern Miss struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Panthers' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.5 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Georgia State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Georgia State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Southern Miss is a 3-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss and Georgia State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.