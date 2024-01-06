Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: James Madison 14-0, Southern Miss 7-7

Southern Miss will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Reed Green Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Southern Miss proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 79-73. The victory was just what Southern Miss needed coming off of a 88-67 loss in their prior game.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Thursday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 68-61 victory over the Ragin Cajuns. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points James Madison has scored all year.

James Madison's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Terrence Edwards Jr. led the charge by scoring 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Noah Freidel was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with six rebounds.

The win got the Golden Eagles back to even at 7-7. As for the Dukes, their victory was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like James Madison struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

James Madison is a big 7.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Dukes slightly, as the game opened with the Dukes as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.