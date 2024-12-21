Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Marshall 7-5, Southern Miss 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

What to Know

Marshall is preparing for their first Sun Belt matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Reed Green Coliseum. The Thundering Herd are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Marshall is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 93-63 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan. The Thundering Herd have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

Marshall was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss entered their match against Lamar on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Southern Miss took a 69-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Lamar. Thanks to that loss, the Golden Eagles now have a three game overall losing streak to go with their drought on the road.

Marshall's win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for Southern Miss, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Marshall strolled past Southern Miss in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 83-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marshall has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.