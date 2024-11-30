Halftime Report

Milwaukee is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 32-31 lead against Southern Miss.

Milwaukee came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Milwaukee 5-3, Southern Miss 2-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Golden Eagles fans going to Saturday's game might be disappointed given the experts' predictions. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Milwaukee Panthers at 2:00 p.m. ET at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

Southern Miss is headed into Saturday's game looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They fell 82-74 to Abilene Christian.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Milwaukee's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took an 84-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of UCF.

Jamichael Stillwell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Milwaukee smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in ten consecutive matchups dating back to last season.

Southern Miss' loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Milwaukee, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Milwaukee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Miss beat Milwaukee 90-84 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Does Southern Miss have another victory up their sleeve, or will Milwaukee turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a slight 2-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

Series History

Southern Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.