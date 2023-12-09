Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Northwestern State 1-7, Southern Miss 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

After two games on the road, Southern Miss is heading back home. They will take on the Northwestern State Demons at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Southern Miss might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Friday.

Even though Southern Miss has not done well against UAB recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way. The Golden Eagles came out on top in a nail-biter against the Blazers and snuck past 85-82. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 5:46 mark of the first half, when they were facing a 39-24 deficit.

Victor Hart was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Ivory, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Bears, falling 91-40. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Northwestern State in their matchups with Baylor: they've now lost four in a row.

The victory got the Golden Eagles back to even at 4-4. As for the Demons, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Southern Miss couldn't quite finish off Northwestern State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 and fell 84-82. Will Southern Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Series History

Northwestern State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.