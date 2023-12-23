Halftime Report

Ole Miss is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Southern Miss 47-30.

Ole Miss entered the game having won 11 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 12, or will Southern Miss step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Ole Miss 11-0, Southern Miss 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Ole Miss Rebels at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 48 points in their last match, Southern Miss made sure to put some points up on the board against Lamar on Monday. The Golden Eagles narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Cardinals 82-79. Having forecasted a close win for Southern Miss, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Tuesday to keep their perfect season alive. Everything went their way against the Trojans as the Rebels made off with a 74-53 victory. That looming 74-53 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Ole Miss yet this season.

Ole Miss' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Matthew Murrell, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten steals. Those ten steals set a new season-high mark for him. Jaemyn Brakefield was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Golden Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-5 record this season. As for the Rebels, their win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-0.

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 10.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

