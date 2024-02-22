Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: South Alabama 13-14, Southern Miss 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the South Alabama Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss will be strutting in after a victory while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Bobcats, but they still walked away with a 78-74 victory.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, South Alabama's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Red Wolves by a score of 76-73. South Alabama found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 4 on offense.

The Golden Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-14.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Southern Miss' sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind the Jaguars in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 78-61. Will Southern Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

South Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.

  • Mar 04, 2023 - South Alabama 78 vs. Southern Miss 61
  • Feb 16, 2023 - South Alabama 85 vs. Southern Miss 54
  • Jan 19, 2023 - Southern Miss 76 vs. South Alabama 72
  • Dec 01, 2021 - South Alabama 85 vs. Southern Miss 55
  • Dec 12, 2020 - South Alabama 76 vs. Southern Miss 75
  • Nov 09, 2019 - South Alabama 75 vs. Southern Miss 69
  • Nov 28, 2018 - Southern Miss 71 vs. South Alabama 67
  • Nov 29, 2017 - South Alabama 69 vs. Southern Miss 61
  • Nov 30, 2016 - South Alabama 78 vs. Southern Miss 55
  • Dec 14, 2015 - Southern Miss 57 vs. South Alabama 54