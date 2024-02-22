Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: South Alabama 13-14, Southern Miss 15-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the South Alabama Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss will be strutting in after a victory while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Bobcats, but they still walked away with a 78-74 victory.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, South Alabama's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Red Wolves by a score of 76-73. South Alabama found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 4 on offense.

The Golden Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-14.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Southern Miss' sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind the Jaguars in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 78-61. Will Southern Miss have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

South Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.