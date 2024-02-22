Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: South Alabama 13-14, Southern Miss 15-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the South Alabama Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss will be strutting in after a victory while the Jaguars will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Saturday, the Golden Eagles didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Bobcats, but they still walked away with a 78-74 victory.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, South Alabama's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Red Wolves by a score of 76-73. South Alabama found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 17 to 4 on offense.

The Golden Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 15-12 record this season. As for the Jaguars, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-14.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for South Alabama, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Southern Miss' sizable advantage in that area, the Jaguars will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played South Alabama.

Odds

Southern Miss is a 4-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.