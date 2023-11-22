Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 1-4, Southern Miss 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Southern Miss is heading back home. They will take on the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Monday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Titans and fell 74-67.

Meanwhile, Southern Dak. St.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They lost 73-71 to the Patriots on a last-minute jump shot from Keyshawn Hall with 3 seconds left in the second quarter.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Zeke Mayo, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. William Kyle III was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The losses dropped the Golden Eagles to 2-3 and the Jackrabbits to 0-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.