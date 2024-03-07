Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Texas State 14-17, Southern Miss 16-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Texas State Bobcats are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Southern Miss is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Friday, the Golden Eagles lost to the Ragin Cajuns on the road by a decisive 77-61 margin.

Meanwhile, Texas State came tearing into Tuesday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Monarchs by a score of 92-83. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 101 points.

Texas State can attribute much of their success to Coleton Benson, who scored 28 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Mason, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-15 record this season. As for the Bobcats, their victory bumped their record up to 15-17.

Southern Miss didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Texas State when the teams last played back in February, but they still walked away with a 78-74 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Miss since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Texas State.