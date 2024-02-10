Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Southern Miss and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against Western Michigan.

If Southern Miss keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-11 in no time. On the other hand, Western Michigan will have to make due with an 8-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Western Michigan 8-15, Southern Miss 13-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will head out on the road to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. Western Michigan is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Last Tuesday, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Broncos had to settle for a 63-61 defeat against the Golden Flashes. Western Michigan has struggled against the Golden Flashes recently, as their game on Tuesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss came into Wednesday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 78-73 win over the Monarchs on Wednesday.

The Broncos have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 13-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 11-6 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Southern Miss is a big 7.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

