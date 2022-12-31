Who's Playing

App. State @ Southern Miss

Current Records: App. State 7-7; Southern Miss 12-2

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the App. State Mountaineers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Golden Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. Southern Miss capped 2022 off with a 64-60 win over Troy.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State has to be hurting after a devastating 79-53 defeat at the hands of the Marshall Thundering Herd on Thursday.

Southern Miss' victory lifted them to 12-2 while Appalachian State's loss dropped them down to 7-7. We'll see if Southern Miss can repeat their recent success or if the Mountaineers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.