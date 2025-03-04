The 12th-seeded Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles battle the 13th-seeded Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the first round of the 2025 Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Tuesday night. The winner will face ninth-seeded Georgia Southern in Wednesday's second round. The Golden Eagles (10-21, 5-13 Sun Belt), who have lost eight games in a row, are 0-2 on neutral courts this season. The Chanticleers (10-21, 3-15 Sun Belt), who are 2-2 in their last four games, are 1-0 at neutral sites in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Coastal Carolina beat Southern Miss 87-78 in their last meeting on Feb. 20. Southern Mississippi is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Mississippi odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina:

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Mississippi spread: Southern Mississippi -2.5



Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Mississippi over/under: 141.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Mississippi money line: Coastal Carolina +110, Southern Mississippi -132

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Mississippi picks: See picks at SportsLine

Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Mississippi streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Southern Miss

The Golden Eagles are powered by senior forward Denijay Harris, who has registered 13 double-doubles on the year, including four in his last five games. In the loss to Coastal Carolina on Feb. 20, he scored 21 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds. He had 25 points and 11 boards in an 88-82 loss to South Alabama on Wednesday. In 30 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists in 34.8 minutes.

Senior guard Neftali Alvarez is one of two Southern Miss players averaging double-digit scoring. In 29 games, including 28 starts, he is averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 28.6 minutes. In an 81-74 loss to Louisiana-Monroe, he scored 19 points and dished out six assists. He had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the loss to Coastal Carolina. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers are powered by junior guard Jordan Battle. He has reached 20 or more points in two of the past three games, including a 29-point, three-rebound and three-assist effort in the win over Southern Mississippi on Feb. 20. He scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Friday's 61-59 loss to Old Dominion. In 30 games, including 29 starts, he is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.9 minutes.

Sophomore guard Rasheed Jones has reached double-figure scoring in three of the past five games. He is also one of three Coastal Carolina players averaging double-digit scoring on the season. In 31 games, including 28 starts, he is averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.9 minutes. In an 80-74 win over Georgia State on Wednesday, he scored 20 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 142 combined points. It also says one side of the spread that hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.