Teams closing out their non-conference schedules meet when the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles face the East Carolina Pirates on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Golden Eagles (4-7), who have lost five in a row, are coming off a 74-65 loss to Louisiana Monroe on Saturday. The Pirates (8-3), who have won four of their last five, dropped a 74-64 decision to Liberty on Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout. Southern Miss is 0-5 on the road this season, while East Carolina is 7-0 on its home court. The Golden Eagles lead the all-time series 16-7, and has won the last 11 meetings.

Tipoff from Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C., is set for noon ET. The Pirates are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Southern Mississippi vs. East Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 134. Before making any Southern Mississippi vs. East Carolina picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Mississippi vs. East Carolina, and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Southern Mississippi vs. East Carolina:

Southern Mississippi vs. East Carolina spread: East Carolina -12.5

Southern Mississippi vs. East Carolina over-under: 134 points

USM: The under is 5-0 in the Golden Eagles' last five Tuesday games

ECU: The Pirates are 9-21 against the spread in their last 30 home games vs. a team with a losing road record



Why East Carolina can cover

The Pirates have three players averaging double-digit scoring, led by sophomore guard Tristen Newton. Newton averages 17.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, and is hitting on 48.9 percent of his field goals and 86.8 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in all 11 games, including a season-high 30 points against Western Carolina in a 95-79 win on Nov. 14. He is coming off a 15-point performance against Liberty.

Also helping power the offense is senior forward Vance Jackson, a transfer from Arkansas. He posted his third double-double of the season in the loss to Liberty, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He has reached double-figures in points in five games, including the last two and three of the last four. For the season, he is averaging 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Why Southern Miss can cover

The Golden Eagles are without their top player, Tae Hardy, who is out for the year after suffering a shoulder injury in a 74-62 loss at Montana on Nov. 26. Helping pick up the slack has been junior forward Isaih Moore, who is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one block per game. He is hitting on 57 percent of his shots from the floor. He has scored in double figures in nine games and has registered three double-doubles.

Junior forward Tyler Stevenson has also made his presence felt. He has scored in double figures in seven games, including two straight and seven of the past eight. His best game was at Montana, when he registered his third double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds. He scored 11 in Saturday's loss to Louisiana Monroe. For the year, he is averaging 11.7 points, and a team-high 8.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

How to make Southern Mississippi vs. East Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the point total. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's East Carolina vs. Southern Miss pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern Mississippi vs. East Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Southern Mississippi vs. East Carolina spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $2,200 on its college basketball picks the last five years, and find out.