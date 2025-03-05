The 12th-seeded Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles will battle the ninth-seeded Georgia Southern Eagles in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday night. The winner will face eighth-seeded Georgia State in Thursday's third round. The Golden Eagles (11-21, 5-13 Sun Belt), who snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 66-63 first-round win over Coastal Carolina, are 1-2 on neutral courts this season. The Eagles (16-15, 8-10 Sun Belt), who have won two in a row and five of eight, are 2-0 on neutral courts this year.

Tipoff from Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Southern Mississippi won the regular-season meeting with Georgia Southern, posting a 72-68 win on Feb. 1. Georgia Southern is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss:

Southern Mississippi vs. Georgia Southern spread: Georgia Southern -4.5



Southern Mississippi vs. Georgia Southern over/under: 149.5 points

Southern Mississippi vs. Georgia Southern money line: Georgia Southern -186, Southern Miss +154

Southern Mississippi vs. Georgia Southern picks: See picks at SportsLine

Southern Mississippi vs. Georgia Southern streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Georgia Southern

The Eagles have three players averaging double-digit scoring, led by junior guard Adante' Holiman. The Texas-San Antonio transfer has started 17 of 23 games this season, averaging 16.8 points, 2.2 assists and two rebounds in 29.9 minutes. In Friday's 76-75 win over Georgia State, he poured in 24 points, while grabbing two rebounds and dishing out two assists. He had 24 points and three assists in a 78-75 win over Old Dominion on Feb. 15.

Senior guard Bradley Douglas has reached double-figure scoring in seven of the past 10 games. In a 78-73 loss at James Madison on Feb. 22, he scored 18 points, while adding six rebounds and two assists. In a 79-74 overtime loss at Appalachian State, he scored 18 points and added three rebounds and three assists. In 31 games, including nine starts, he is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Southern Mississippi

Senior forward Denijay Harris has been red hot of late. He has recorded 13 double-doubles this season, including four times in the last six games. He scored 21 points and added 11 rebounds in an 87-78 loss to Coastal Carolina on Feb. 20. In an 88-82 loss to South Alabama on Feb. 26, he scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. In 34.8 minutes of action, he is averaging 16.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists.

Also averaging double-digit scoring is senior guard Neftali Alvarez. In 28.6 minutes per game, he is averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds. He scored 19 points and added six assists in an 81-74 loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 15. In the Feb. 20 loss to Coastal Carolina, he scored 13 points and added four rebounds, three assists and three steals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Georgia Southern vs. Southern Miss picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 147 combined points. It also says one side of the spread that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southern Miss vs. Georgia Southern, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.