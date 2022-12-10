Who's Playing

Lamar @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Lamar 3-5; Southern Miss 8-1

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. Lamar should still be riding high after a win, while Southern Miss will be looking to right the ship.

Everything came up roses for the Cardinals at home against the Our Lady of the Lake Saints on Monday as the team secured a 91-56 victory.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 84-82 to the NW State Demons.

Lamar came up short against Southern Miss when the two teams previously met in November of last year, falling 82-75. Can Lamar avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Miss have won both of the games they've played against Lamar in the last eight years.