Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-15; Southern Miss 22-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at home on Thursday as they won 82-71.

Meanwhile, Louisiana-Monroe came up short against the App. State Mountaineers on Thursday, falling 52-45.

Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Southern Miss' win brought them up to 22-4 while Louisiana-Monroe's loss pulled them down to 11-15. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 34th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Warhawks have only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Louisiana-Monroe.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.70

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Southern Miss have won two out of their last three games against Louisiana-Monroe.