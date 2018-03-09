Southern Miss vs. Marshall: Watch online, live stream, TV, picks, odds, analysis

The Golden Eagles look to continue their streak of upsets Friday against Marshall

How to watch Southern Miss vs. Marshall

  • Date: Friday, March 9
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: FORD CENTER AT THE STAR in Frisco, Texas
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Southern Miss Golden Eagles pulled off the upset of the C-USA postseason Thursday by getting the better of No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee. They look to make it three wins in three days in the C-USA semifinals as they face No. 4 seed Marshall Friday.

Southern Miss has been playing with fire of late, winning both C-USA tournament games by a combined four points -- including an overtime victory Thursday. Can the upset-minded Golden Eagles pull off yet another shocker, or will Marshall do as it did in the regular season and handle them en route to a conference championship appearance?

