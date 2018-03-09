Southern Miss vs. Marshall: Watch online, live stream, TV, picks, odds, analysis

How to watch Southern Miss vs. Marshall







Time: 1:30 p.m. ET



Where: FORD CENTER AT THE STAR in Frisco, Texas



TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Southern Miss Golden Eagles pulled off the upset of the C-USA postseason Thursday by getting the better of No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee. They look to make it three wins in three days in the C-USA semifinals as they face No. 4 seed Marshall Friday.

Southern Miss has been playing with fire of late, winning both C-USA tournament games by a combined four points -- including an overtime victory Thursday. Can the upset-minded Golden Eagles pull off yet another shocker, or will Marshall do as it did in the regular season and handle them en route to a conference championship appearance?