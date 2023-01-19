Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Southern Miss

Current Records: South Alabama 8-10; Southern Miss 15-4

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Alabama Jaguars and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 28 of 2018. The Golden Eagles and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Southern Miss strolled past the Arkansas State Red Wolves with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 74-57.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for South Alabama as they fell 79-76 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday.

Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Golden Eagles' victory brought them up to 15-4 while the Jaguars' defeat pulled them down to 8-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Miss comes into the game boasting the 26th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.2. But South Alabama enters the contest with only 5.4 steals given up per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Alabama have won five out of their last seven games against Southern Miss.