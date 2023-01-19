Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Southern Miss

Current Records: South Alabama 8-10; Southern Miss 15-4

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Alabama Jaguars and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 28 of 2018. Southern Miss and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Southern Miss had enough points to win and then some against the Arkansas State Red Wolves this past Saturday, taking their game 74-57.

Meanwhile, South Alabama was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 79-76 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.

Southern Miss found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-55 punch to the gut against the Jaguars when the two teams previously met in December of 2021. Maybe Southern Miss will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won five out of their last seven games against Southern Miss.