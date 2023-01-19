Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Southern Miss
Current Records: South Alabama 8-10; Southern Miss 15-4
What to Know
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the South Alabama Jaguars and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 28 of 2018. Southern Miss and South Alabama will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Southern Miss had enough points to win and then some against the Arkansas State Red Wolves this past Saturday, taking their game 74-57.
Meanwhile, South Alabama was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 79-76 to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns.
Southern Miss found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 85-55 punch to the gut against the Jaguars when the two teams previously met in December of 2021. Maybe Southern Miss will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Alabama have won five out of their last seven games against Southern Miss.
- Dec 01, 2021 - South Alabama 85 vs. Southern Miss 55
- Dec 12, 2020 - South Alabama 76 vs. Southern Miss 75
- Nov 09, 2019 - South Alabama 75 vs. Southern Miss 69
- Nov 28, 2018 - Southern Miss 71 vs. South Alabama 67
- Nov 29, 2017 - South Alabama 69 vs. Southern Miss 61
- Nov 30, 2016 - South Alabama 78 vs. Southern Miss 55
- Dec 14, 2015 - Southern Miss 57 vs. South Alabama 54