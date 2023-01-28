Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 11-11; Southern Miss 18-4

What to Know

The Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bobcats and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reed Green Coliseum.

On Thursday, Texas State-San Marcos narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Georgia Southern Eagles 70-67. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss strolled past the Arkansas State Red Wolves with points to spare on Thursday, taking the contest 73-57.

Their wins bumped Texas State-San Marcos to 11-11 and Southern Miss to 18-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Texas State-San Marcos and the Golden Eagles clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.