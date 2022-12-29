Who's Playing

Troy @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Troy 8-5; Southern Miss 11-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Troy Trojans will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles received a tough blow last Thursday as they fell 74-63 to the UNLV Rebels. Forward Felipe Haase had a rough night: he played for 28 minutes but put up just one point on 0-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, it looks like Troy must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They fell just short of the Mercer Bears by a score of 82-79. That makes it the first time this season Troy has let down their home crowd.

The losses put Southern Miss at 11-2 and Troy at 8-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles enter the game with 17.5 takeaways on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. But the Trojans are even better: they come into the contest boasting the 21st most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.7. We'll see if that edge gives Troy a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southern Miss have won two out of their last three games against Troy.