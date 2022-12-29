Who's Playing

Troy @ Southern Miss

Current Records: Troy 8-5; Southern Miss 11-2

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Troy Trojans will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Reed Green Coliseum. Southern Miss is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Golden Eagles ended up a good deal behind the UNLV Rebels when they played last Thursday, losing 74-63. One thing holding Southern Miss back was the mediocre play of forward Felipe Haase, who did not have his best game: he finished with only one point on 0-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it looks like Troy must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They fell in an 82-79 heartbreaker to the Mercer Bears. That makes it the first time this season Troy has let down their home crowd.

Southern Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles are now 11-2 while the Trojans sit at 8-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Southern Miss ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.5 on average. But Troy is even better: they come into the matchup boasting the 20th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.7. We'll see if that edge gives Troy a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Reed Green Coliseum -- Hattiesburg, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Miss have won two out of their last three games against Troy.