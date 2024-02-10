Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Alabama A&M 5-17, Southern U. 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alabama A&M has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

On Monday, the Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Wildcats, but they still walked away with a 72-68 victory.

Meanwhile, Southern U. entered their tilt with the Tigers with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Jaguars walked away with a 72-63 victory over the Tigers on Monday.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 5-17. As for the Jaguars, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-9 record this season.

Alabama A&M beat the Jaguars 77-63 in their previous matchup back in March of 2023. Does Alabama A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Jaguars turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Southern U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.