Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 14-14, Southern U. 16-11

Bethune-Cook. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Bethune-Cook. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Bethune-Cook. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They came out on top against the Hornets by a score of 90-84. The team accrued 47 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern U. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 63-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. It was the first time this season that Southern U. let down their fans at home.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 14-14 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Jaguars, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-11.

While only Southern U. took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Southern U. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-2 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Bethune-Cook. skirted past the Jaguars 83-81 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bethune-Cook. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Southern U. is a solid 6-point favorite against Bethune-Cook., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 140 points.

Bethune-Cook. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Southern U..