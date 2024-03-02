Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 14-14, Southern U. 16-11

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Bethune-Cook. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Bethune-Cook. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Bethune-Cook. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They came out on top against the Hornets by a score of 90-84. The team accrued 47 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Southern U. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 63-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. It was the first time this season that Southern U. let down their fans at home.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 14-14 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Jaguars, their loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-11.

Bethune-Cook. came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jaguars in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 83-81. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bethune-Cook. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Southern U..