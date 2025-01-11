Who's Playing

Florida A&M Rattlers @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Florida A&M 3-9, Southern U. 7-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Activity Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

What to Know

After six games on the road, Southern U. is heading back home. They and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. The Jaguars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

On Monday, Southern U. didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Prairie View, but they still walked away with a 84-80 win.

Southern U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Prairie View only pulled down three.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 62-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bethune-Cook. That makes it the first time this season the Rattlers have let down their home crowd.

Southern U.'s victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Florida A&M, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 3-9.

Southern U. beat Florida A&M 58-44 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does Southern U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Southern U. has won all of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last 9 years.