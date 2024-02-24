Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Southern U. Jaguars

Current Records: Grambling 13-13, Southern U. 16-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Grambling is 8-2 against the Jaguars since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Grambling pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Jaguars.

Even though Grambling has not done well against the Panthers recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Tigers walked away with an 83-74 victory over the Panthers. The win made it back-to-back wins for Grambling.

Meanwhile, Southern U. unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 68-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 13-13 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for the Jaguars, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-10.

Grambling strolled past the Jaguars when the teams last played back in January by a score of 79-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grambling since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Southern U. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Grambling, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Grambling has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern U..