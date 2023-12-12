Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-3, Southern Utah 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Utah Jaguars will be playing at home against the Champ. Christ. Tigers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at F.G. Clark Center. Champ. Christ. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Utah, who comes in off a win.

Southern Utah fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. Everything went their way against the Lions on Saturday as the Jaguars made off with a 69-44 win. The oddsmakers were on Southern Utah's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Champ. Christ.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their 12th straight loss dating back to last season. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Warhawks, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 110-63. Champ. Christ. was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-19.

Even though they lost, Champ. Christ. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Jaguars' win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Tigers, they bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Everything came up roses for Southern Utah against Champ. Christ. in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 112-52 victory. With Southern Utah ahead 53-25 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.