Who's Playing

Champ. Christ. Tigers @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Champ. Christ. 0-3, Southern Utah 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Utah Jaguars will be playing at home against the Champ. Christ. Tigers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at F.G. Clark Center. Champ. Christ. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Utah, who comes in off a win.

Southern Utah fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. Everything went their way against the Lions on Saturday as the Jaguars made off with a 69-44 win. The oddsmakers were on Southern Utah's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Champ. Christ.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Warhawks, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 110-63. Champ. Christ. has not had much luck with UL Monroe recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Jaguars' win bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Tigers, they bumped their record down to 0-3 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Utah have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Champ. Christ. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 30 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Southern Utah against Champ. Christ. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 112-52 win. Will Southern Utah repeat their success, or does Champ. Christ. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.