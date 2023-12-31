Who's Playing

Ecclesia Royals @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Ecclesia 0-3, Southern Utah 4-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

What to Know

Southern Utah is 5-0 against Ecclesia since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. After both having extra time off, the two teams will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at F.G. Clark Center. The timing is sure in Southern Utah's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while Ecclesia has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, the Jaguars humbled the Wildcats with a 82-49 smackdown. The win was just what Southern Utah needed coming off of a 105-81 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Ecclesia found out the hard way last Monday. They were completely outmatched by the Golden Lions on the road and fell 125-75. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Ecclesia in their matchups with Arkansas Pine Bluff: they've now lost four in a row.

The Jaguars are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 4-7 record this season. As for the Royals, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Southern Utah against Ecclesia when the teams last played back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 109-53 victory. Will Southern Utah repeat their success, or does Ecclesia have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah has won all of the games they've played against Ecclesia in the last 8 years.