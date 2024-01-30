Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Southern Utah and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 46-26 lead over Miss Valley State.

If Southern Utah keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-9 in no time. On the other hand, Miss Valley State will have to make due with an 0-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-20, Southern Utah 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Miss Valley State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. The Miss Valley State Delta Devils and the Southern Utah Jaguars will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at F.G. Clark Activity Center. Miss Valley State is hoping to put an end to a 19-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Delta Devils couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 54-46. Miss Valley State has struggled against Grambling recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars were able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Lions on Saturday, taking the game 80-66.

The Delta Devils' loss dropped their record down to 0-20. As for the Jaguars, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a massive bump to their 10-9 record this season.

While only Southern Utah took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Southern Utah, as the team is favored by a full 19.5 points. This contest will be Miss Valley State's 21st straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-13 against the spread).

Miss Valley State came up short against Southern Utah in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 84-70. Can Miss Valley State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Utah is a big 19.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.