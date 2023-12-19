Who's Playing

Wiley College Wildcats @ Southern Utah Jaguars

Current Records: Wiley College 0-0, Southern Utah 4-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Southern Utah Jaguars will host the Wiley College Wildcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 19th at F.G. Clark Center.

Looking back to last season, Wiley College finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Southern Utah didn't have their best season, finishing 15-16.

Wiley College came up short against Southern Utah when the teams last played back in November of 2018, falling 74-65. Can Wiley College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah has won both of the games they've played against Wiley College in the last 6 years.