Who's Playing
Wiley College Wildcats @ Southern Utah Jaguars
Current Records: Wiley College 0-0, Southern Utah 4-7
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
The Southern Utah Jaguars will host the Wiley College Wildcats to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 19th at F.G. Clark Center.
Looking back to last season, Wiley College finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Southern Utah didn't have their best season, finishing 15-16.
Wiley College came up short against Southern Utah when the teams last played back in November of 2018, falling 74-65. Can Wiley College avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Southern Utah has won both of the games they've played against Wiley College in the last 6 years.
- Nov 27, 2018 - Southern Utah 74 vs. Wiley College 65
- Nov 29, 2017 - Southern Utah 92 vs. Wiley College 69