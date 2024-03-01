Halftime Report

Abilene Chr. is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-32 lead against Southern Utah.

Abilene Chr. entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Southern Utah step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 12-15, Southern Utah 9-18

What to Know

Abilene Chr. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at America First Event Center. Southern Utah is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Abilene Chr. in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Abilene Chr. has not done well against the Antelopes recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Wildcats came out on top against the Antelopes by a score of 79-73. That's two games straight that Abilene Chr. has won by exactly six points.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 90-85 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mavericks. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Wildcats' win bumped their record up to 12-15. As for the Thunderbirds, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-18 record this season.

While only Abilene Chr. took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Southern Utah is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They have not treated fans well this season (a 9-18 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 16-9 record against the spread.

Abilene Chr. lost to the Thunderbirds on the road by a decisive 82-67 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Can Abilene Chr. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Utah is a 3-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Southern Utah has won both of the games they've played against Abilene Chr. in the last year.