Halftime Report

Cal Baptist is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 44-36 lead against Southern Utah.

Cal Baptist entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Southern Utah step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Cal Baptist 5-1, Southern Utah 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Cal Baptist has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. The Cal Baptist Lancers and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. Cal Baptist has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Lancers earned a 69-59 win over the Lions.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Southern Utah proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 74-67.

The Lancers' win bumped their season record to 5-1 while the Lions' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.

Cal Baptist is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Southern Utah is a slight 1-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Southern Utah has won both of the games they've played against Cal Baptist in the last 0 years.