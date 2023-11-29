Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Cal Baptist 5-1, Southern Utah 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

What to Know

Cal Baptist has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. The Cal Baptist Lancers and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. Cal Baptist has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Lancers beat the Lions 69-59.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Southern Utah proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 74-67 victory over the Bobcats.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Cal Baptist have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Cal Baptist came up short against Southern Utah when the teams last played back in March, falling 81-71. Can Cal Baptist avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Utah has won both of the games they've played against Cal Baptist in the last 0 years.