Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Grand Canyon 12-1, Southern Utah 4-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Grand Canyon has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at America First Event Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Grand Canyon's game was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 victory over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Southern Utah proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 95-78 victory over the Pioneers. The win made it back-to-back wins for Southern Utah.

The Antelopes' win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.4 points per game. As for the Thunderbirds, their victory bumped their record up to 4-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Grand Canyon and Southern Utah are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Grand Canyon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.6 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Grand Canyon strolled past Southern Utah in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a score of 84-66. Will Grand Canyon repeat their success, or does Southern Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won both of the games they've played against Southern Utah in the last year.