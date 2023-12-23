Halftime Report

Middle Tennessee fell flat on their face against Saint Mary's on Tuesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Middle Tennessee has jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against Southern Utah. Middle Tennessee's offense has been firing on all cylinders thus far, outscoring their total from on Tuesday with time still left to play.

If Middle Tennessee keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-7 in no time. On the other hand, Southern Utah will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 5-7, Southern Utah 3-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

What to Know

Southern Utah has been on the road for two straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 8:30 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. The game is expected to be a close one, with Southern Utah going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Southern Utah fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Montana State on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 89-88 to the Bobcats. Southern Utah has struggled against Montana State recently, as their matchup on Tuesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 7 on offense, a fact Middle Tennessee found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Gaels, falling 71-34. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Middle Tennessee has scored all season.

The Thunderbirds' loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-8. As for the Blue Raiders, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee, though, as they've been averaging only 63.4 points per game. The only thing between Southern Utah and another offensive beatdown is Middle Tennessee. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Odds

Southern Utah is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunderbirds as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

