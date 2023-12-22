Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 5-7, Southern Utah 3-8

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Utah has been on the road for two straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 8:30 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Southern Utah fought the good fight in their overtime game against Montana State on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 89-88 to the Bobcats. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Southern Utah in their matchups with Montana State: they've now lost six in a row.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 7 on offense, a fact Middle Tennessee found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Gaels, falling 71-34. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Middle Tennessee has scored all season.

The Thunderbirds' defeat was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 3-8. As for the Blue Raiders, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Southern Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. It's a different story for Middle Tennessee, though, as they've been averaging only 63.4 points per game. The only thing between Southern Utah and another offensive beatdown is Middle Tennessee. Will they be able to keep them contained?