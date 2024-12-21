Who's Playing

N. Arizona Lumberjacks @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: N. Arizona 7-4, Southern Utah 8-5

What to Know

The N. Arizona Lumberjacks will take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in a holiday battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at America First Event Center. The Lumberjacks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77 points per game this season.

N. Arizona's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took an 86-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of Pepperdine on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Lumberjacks in their matchups with the Waves: they've now lost three in a row.

N. Arizona's loss came about despite a quality game from Carson Towt, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds. With that strong performance, Towt is now averaging an impressive 10.5 rebounds per game. Jayden Jackson was another key player, earning eight points plus seven assists and five rebounds.

Even though they lost, N. Arizona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pepperdine only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight defeat. They fell 78-73 to UT-Rio Grande Valley. The Thunderbirds' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

N. Arizona's loss dropped their record down to 7-4. As for Southern Utah, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Arizona hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Arizona skirted past Southern Utah 76-74 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Arizona since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Arizona.