Seattle Redhawks @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Seattle 14-10, Southern Utah 9-15

Seattle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at America First Event Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Seattle and the Texans on Saturday hardly resembled the 67-47 effort from their previous meeting. The Redhawks fell 82-77 to the Texans. Seattle didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Southern Utah lost a heartbreaker when they last took the court, but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They took a serious blow against the Antelopes, falling 94-65. Southern Utah has struggled against the Antelopes recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Redhawks' loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-10. As for the Thunderbirds, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season.

Going forward, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 6-3 against the spread when playing on the road.

Seattle was able to grind out a solid win over the Thunderbirds in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, winning 73-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Seattle since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Seattle is a 4-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Seattle has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Southern Utah.